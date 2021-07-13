Point Marion
Richard A. Wagner, 75, a lifelong resident of Point Marion, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, following a courageous battle with ALS. Born May 4, 1946, in Morgantown, W.Va., he was a son of the late Clemmer and Jane Vandermess Wagner.
A 1964 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he was a faithful, lifelong member of the Point Marion United Methodist Church, where he served in a number of positions over the years. Rich initially worked as a payroll clerk for Valley Camp Coal, and retired after 30 years in the shipping and receiving department of the former Houze Glass in Point Marion.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife, Geneva Brown Wagner; three children and their spouses, Richard and Monica Wagner of Fox Chapel, Heath and Melissa Graham of Point Marion, and Denise and William Hagner of Masontown; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his cousin, Bob Reid of Point Marion, with whom he was raised and thought of as a brother.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, July 15, in the Point Marion United Methodist Church, with Pastor Deb Lambert officiating. Private interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the ALS Association of Western PA, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Pastor Dave and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the loving care extended to Richard during his illness.
