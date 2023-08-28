Uniontown
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Updated: August 29, 2023
Uniontown
Richard A. Walls III, 77 of Uniontown, passed away on Friday August 25, 2023.
He was born on Saturday, August 3, 1946 in Smock, a son of the late Anna Mae and Richard A. Walls Jr.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Rafter; son, David Walls; daughter, Jamie Stickle; and son, James Stickle.
He was the adoring husband of Margie Walls for over 43 years.
Richard was a loving husband, wonderful father, and #1 Pappy. He was an avid bowler at Manor Lanes in Hopwood, a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.
He worked at Constantine Farms and the Uniontown Area School District for 33 years with his good friend, Jack Cooper. He also, served his Country for almost 20 years as a Vietnam Veteran, in The United States Army.
Survived by wife Margie; son, Richard A. Walls IV.; daughter, Julie Broadwater and her husband Lee; grandson, Brandon Broadwater and his wife Danielle; grandchildren, Tyler Stickle, Savannah and Brianna Boyd.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, August 29, and from 11 to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, August 30, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, Pa. when a service will be held at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery, Uniontown, Pa., where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood, Pa.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
