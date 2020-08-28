Uniontown
Richard A. Young, 53, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, at home, Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born May 22, 1967, in Uniontown. His father, Franklin P. Young, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Adalay Pritt Popp and Wilfred Popp; his beloved daughter, Gracie Elizabeth Young; a brother, Robert F. Young Sr. (Denise); two sisters, Michele Young and Carol Ann Robinson; nieces and nephews, Robert F. Young Jr., Joshua Young, Nicole Hart, Jasmine Beasley and Maurice Robinson Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephew, Hailey and Isabella Hart and Mason Robinson; an aunt, Loretta Zinn; best friend of many years, Alan Brooks; and many friends from the neighborhood and co-workers.
Richard was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and had been a CDL licensed driver for the Port Authority of Mid Mon Valley Transit for many years. He was an avid fisherman. Richard was there with a helping hand to family, friends and strangers. He was a fun-loving and kind gentleman, loved by all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date and time, to be announced by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.