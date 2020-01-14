Uniontown
Richard A. Zavada, 79, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020, from complications with lung cancer.
Richard is survived and will be missed by his daughter, Elizabeth Ward (Bryan); grandchildren, Lucas, Noah, Mason, Gabriel (Layla); his sister, Agnes Dowling; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy; his brother, Thomas Zavada; sister-in-law, Vera Zavada; and brother-in-law, Wilbert Dowling.
Richard was born in Braddock to the late Anthony and Wanda Zavada. He was raised in Braddock, East McKeesport and Uniontown.
Richard graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and spent his career traveling the world as a chemical engineer with Kvaerner. Richard raised his family in Upper St. Clair, and following the passing of his wife, he was an active resident of the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh. He spent his remaining years with his daughter's family in Uniontown and most recently as a resident of St. Barnabas in Gibsonia.
As per Richard's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Mourners may make donations to the St. Barnabas Free Care Fund in his memory. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
