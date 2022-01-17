Smithfield
Richard Alan Bailey, 69 of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 7, 1952, in Uniontown, a son of the late Warren and Adaline Bailey Sr.
Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Jackie; his dog Lady; brothers, Harry Bailey and wife Stephanie and Warren Bailey Jr. and wife Edna; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob and Connie Epley and their children, Bobby, Angela and Eli, Barb and Ray O'Neil and Joyce Epley and her late husband, Bill Epley; many loving nieces and nephews and very many close friends.
Alan was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1970 where he played and excelled in football and basketball.
He was a graduate of Penn State University with a Degree in Civil Engineering.
Alan retired from PennDot after 35 years as an Assistant District Executive for Design. He was currently employed with SPK Engineering as a Senior Project Manager.
He was an officer of Mountain Lodge Rod and Gun Club where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Alan loved playing softball for many years with the Cyclones. He also loved riding his Harley with his friends they called themselves The Wild Hoggs.
The family will greet friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, in the White House Free Methodist Church, 2125 Springhill-Furnace Road, Smithfield, Pa. 15478. A Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: White House Free Methodist Church.
On line condolences at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
