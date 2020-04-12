Hopwood
Richard Alan Pulig, 74, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born December 16, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of Michael and Catherine Mogush Pulig.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Ann Kubicar Pulig; and a brother, Francis Pulig.
Richard graduated from Georges High School in Fairchance in 1964 and California University of Pennsylvania 1986. He retired from Emerald Coal Mine in 2011 and was a life long member of Local 6330 Gatway Mine. Richard served his country in the United States Army Reserves.
He is survived by his children, Shayna Dibling and her husband Bryan of Eighty Four and Shane Pulig and his wife Tara of Smithfield; grandchildren, Katie and Ethan.
A private visitation and graveside service will be held with Rev. Douglas E. Dorula, of SS Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Church, Fairchance, as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
Memorial contributions can be made to MDS Foundation https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ or Pet Search - Animal Rescue and Placement, http://petsearchpa.org/
The GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 East Church Street, Fairchance, has been entrusted with Richard's professional funeral arrangements.
