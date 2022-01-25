Uniontown
Richard Allen Copen, 47, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital.
Richard was born on June 7, 1974, the son of Roger Copen and Victoria Bissett Freeland.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Jackie Copen.
Richard is survived by his mother and step father, Victoria and Barry Freeland of Fairmont, W.Va.; his wife, Kathy Wilson Copen of West Leisenring; his children, Emily Copen, Richard Copen, Jr. and Brittany Copen and fiance Jeffery Shaffer, all of West Leisenring; two brothers, Jack Copen and wife Kathy of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Roger Copen and wife Crystal of Lumberport, W.Va.; a sister, Christina Copen of Clarksburg, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Adalynn, Zander, Kenzley and Waylon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard was a dedicated worker for 23 years at Advance Disposal. He enjoyed fishing, Nascar, walking in 5Ks and spending time with his family.
Friends will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home with Daniel Bayles officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Richard can be made directly to the funeral home by calling: 724-434-2273
