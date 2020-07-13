Fairchance
Richard Allen "Big Rick" Myers, 52, of Fairchance, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1968, in Hopewell, Va., the son of Joyce Ann Brisky Myers Miller of Fairchance and the late Robert Allen Myers.
Surviving are his wife, Milani Wilburn Myers; four children, Jessica Lynn Snyder, Allen Richard Myers, Adam Franklin Myers and Andrew Steven Myers; his loving dog, Rocky; seven grandchildren, Morgan, Riley, Blake, Hannah, Aiden, Aaleiyha and Kayley; his mother, Joyce Ann; brother, Robert Wayne Myers and children, Robert Myers Jr., Benjamin Campbell, Abigail Campbell and Arissa Myers; sister and brother-in-law, Sherri and James Silbaugh and their two dogs whom Big Rick adored, that were like his nephews, Brody and Bentley; many cousins and friends, including Mary and Ed Frazee, Michael and Michelle Volek and Adam Austin, a beloved friend for many years.
He served in the U. S. Army and was formerly employed at Blaney Farms.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Monday, July 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., when a Time of Remembrance will begin at 7:30 p.m., with Michael Volek officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard Allen Myers Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
