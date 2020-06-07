Formerly of Ronko
and Carmichaels
Richard Allen Tylka, of Angier, N.C., passed away peacefully, in Raleigh, with family at his bedside, following a 35-year struggle with heart disease.
A son of the late Michael Leo Tylka and Clara Julia Kurincak Tylka, Richard was born February 1, 1935, in Standard Shaft near Mt. Pleasant.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Eleanor Tylka, a prominent pediatrician who lived in Upper St. Clair at the time of her death. He grew up in Ronco and his parents later moved to Carmichaels, where they spent nearly 40 memorable years.
In 1953, Richard enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, training at Ft. Knox, Ky. He was stationed at Fort Devens, Mass., as a cryptanalyst. He served as an instructor in that code-breaking skillset until his honorable discharge in 1956. He then earned a B.S. degree in Math and Science from California University of Pennsylvania and a Masters Degree in Education: Principals Program from West Virginia University.
He began his career as a high school math teacher at Groveton High School (now West Potomac High School) in Alexandria, Va., where he met his future bride, an English teacher from Morgantown, W.Va., Janice Elaine DeVault Tylka, now of Angier. United in marriage at the former St. Mary's Church in Leckrone May 27, 1961, they were married nearly 59 years.
Richard's wonderful life will be honored by the lives of his four children, Karen Tylka Zaruba Feller (Phil) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Jacqueline Tylka of Angier, Richard Tylka Jr. of Columbus, Ohio and Michael (Michele Becker) Tylka of Raleigh; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Tylka (Sarah Williams), Anastasia Tylka (fianc Ian Carson), Clayton, Nicholas and Jonathan Tylka, Jennifer and Neil Zaruba, Andrew, Evan and Megan Tylka. Richard is also survived by his 100-year-old mother-in-law, Wanda DeVault Harold, formerly of Morgantown; sisters-in-law Jacqueline DeVault (Ray) Falker and Jean Martin (the late Richard) DeVault; one aunt, Louisa (the late Frank) Tylka; as well as neices, nephews and cousins.
Professionally, Richard was part of the earliest era of commercial data processing beginning as data processing instructor at RCA Corporation in Washington, D.C., in the early 1960s. He became proficient in early computer machine language, punch cards, and later Assembler language and COBOL. As instructor at Forbes Trail Tech, Allegheny County Schools, Pittsburgh, he designed (possibly the first) computer programming curriculum for high school students. He became a founding member and National Education Director of the Pittsburgh franchise of one of the country's first computer technical schools, the Institute of Computer Management, (later a division of Littton Industries). Next, as sr. systems analyst, he was charged with automating West Virginia University's data. He was a founding partner and education director in the School of Computer Technology in Pittsburgh. Like many professionals in this new computer management field, he changed roles often, working for Univac and Incoterm and then on the development of modems and automated banking at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh. Most of these years the family lived in Delmont/Export.
In 1976, they moved to Lancaster, Ohio, south of Columbus, where he was senior systems analyst in Finance and Business at OCLC (Online Computer Library Center) a nonprofit corporation, until his disabling heart attack in 1985.
Although he was forced to retire at age 50, the OCLC Disability and Pension benefits along with the miracles of modern medicine and technology helped Richard enjoy a lengthy period with his family and loved ones following his successful career. He was always finding ways to please his grandchildren such as making a statue for baseballs to be thrown at, making a pulley for targets to be moved across a creek for BB guns and using his craftmanship to build treehouses in Ohio and North Carolina.
In retirement, he also became the family cook and baker. Like his mother, he was famous for his homemade pies. He did the holiday baking, preparing and leading the family through a traditional Polish Christmas Eve dinner celebration each year.
In 1999, he started making wine from backyard grapes and later apples, peaches, plums and strawberries, a hobby he continued to the present. He told entertaining stories of his past in Ronco and the Army and documented many of his memories in "My Recollections of Ronco".
"PapPap", as he was affectionately known by his grandkids (and many others), enjoyed reading, beach vacations, fishing, watching TV in his recliner and playing an occasional game of chance. He and Jan spent 23 winter seasons enjoying the northern Gulf Coast of Florida and Alabama.
Richard was a lifelong Roman Catholic and parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. He was a member of the American Legion for more than 60 years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in the funeral home, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery, Raleigh. Arrangements are being handled by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner, N.C., on whose site will be posted the future date for a Celebration of Life.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Richard's name to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, www.transtionslifecare.org, or to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32256, woundedwarriorproject.org)
