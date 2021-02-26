Clarksburg, W.Va.
Richard Arley McCloud (Rev.) passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He went to be with his Lord at the age of 50.
The family will hold a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 27, in CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Joshua Cable from Bread of Life Tabernacle will officiate services for the evening. His family would appreciate those who attend to write down a memory or story you have of Richard. You can chose to read it that night or send home with the family to enjoy at a later time.
