Richard Arley McCloud (Rev.) passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He went to be with his Lord at the age of 50. Richard was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., February 24, 1970. He was raised in Frostburg, Md., where he attended Beall High School.
He was predeceased by his father, Norman E. Lewis of Elkview, W.Va.; his grandfather, the Rev. Arley H. McCloud of Clarksburg, W.Va.; grandmother Bernadine V. Settles of Lost Creek, W.Va.; aunt Linda G. McCauley of West Milford, W.Va.; and uncle Paul (Roger) Simons of Sterling, Va.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Virginia Arlene McCloud of Uniontown; sister Jennifer Schrock (Richard Huey) of Uniontown; brother Wayne H. Schrock and wife Maria of Irwin; nephew Quinn Schrock (Deidre Margroff) of Uniontown; aunt Patricia Simons of Sterling, Va.; several cousins; and his fur babies, Daphne, Homer and Winnie.
Richard had innumerable friends and acquaintances, who have experienced his love, light and kindness throughout his life's journey. He was proud of his Scottish heritage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially watching Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguin games. He loved live music festivals, camping and bonfires with friends. Richard even toured the country following his favorite band, The Grateful Dead, for many years. Richard was a spiritual person. He found peace in reading his Bible, turning to it for daily guidance and going to Bible study. He loved to share his opinions, knowledge and advice to anyone in need.
The family will hold a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 27, in CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Joshua Cable from Bread of Life Tabernacle will officiate services for the evening. His family would appreciate those who attend to write down a memory or story you have of Richard. You can chose to read it that night or send home with the family to enjoy at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to narcolepsy research at: Stanford University Development Services or to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation in New York, for mental illnesses.
