Richard B. Kieta

Richard B. “Kats” Kieta, 81, of Smock, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, in his home.
He was born March 15, 1940, in Smock, a son of the late Frank and Ella Fudala Kieta.
For many years, Kats worked for and retired from Franklin Township.
He was a member of the Amvets General George C. Marshall Post #103.
Kats is survived by his stepson, Darrell Morris and wife Michele of Dunbar; stepdaughter Tammie Nelson and husband Roy of Dunbar; stepgrandchildren Samantha Nelson, Brandon Springer, Keith Petrone; stepgreat-grandchildren Brandon Jr. and Savannah and Aiden and Gavin; sister Lillian Wheeler and husband Richard of Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne A. McQuigg Morris-Kieta (January 2021); siblings Ann, Frank, Leonard, Lorraine, Bernard and Florence.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 5 until the 7 p.m. hour of funeral service Tuesday, April 20, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating and military rites accorded by the Amvets General George C. Marshall Post #103.
Private interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar, will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
