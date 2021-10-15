Uniontown
Richard B. Lilley, 68 of Uniontown, passed away on Monday October 11, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday October 14, 2021, and at 10 a.m. on Friday, when a blessing service will be held.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery where the Vietnam Veterans Inc. of Fayette County will accord Military Services at the graveside to Honor Mr. Lilley.
Mask Are Required By the family and the funeral home at all times while inside the building.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
