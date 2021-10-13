Uniontown
Richard B. Lilley, 68 of Uniontown, passed away on Monday October 11, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born September 9, 1953 in Uniontown. He is the son of Richard H. Lilley and Jean Chissell Lilley.
He was preceded in death by his father; and father-in-law John R. D'Amore; and his beloved German Shepherds, who were his best friends, Yukon, Jack, and Duke.
He was a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, and was Vietnam Veteran, during which he served in the Airforce.
Rich loved the outdoors and, nature, his number one passion was hunting with his son. He loved gardening and loved all flowers. Riding his motorcycle was another favorite of his, especially on beautiful days.
Rich was a roofer and carpenter by trade. He was an A1C in the U.S. Airforce. Above all he loved his family and adored his grand-daughter Emma.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 36 years, Connie D'Amore Lilley; son Brian and his wife Kimberly; granddaughter Emma; his mother; and mother-in-law, Mary Ann D'Amore.
He is also survived by the following siblings, Thelma (Don) Ritchey, Robert Lilley, Dave (Sue) Lilley, Robin Lilley, Joy (Rick) Shaffer, Jean (Jim) Van Roekel, Barry (Natalie) Lilley; as well as sister-in-law's, brother-in-law's and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday October 14, 2021, and at 10 a.m. on Friday, when a blessing service will be held.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery where the Vietnam Veterans Inc. of Fayette County will accord Military Services at the graveside to Honor Mr. Lilley.
Mask Are Required By the family and the funeral home at all times while inside the building.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
