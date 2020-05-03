Richard Bradley Metts, sunrise September 14, 1954, sunset, Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He was born in Uniontown, a son of Orville and Myrtle Metts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Brabham; a granddaughter, Ashley Metts; and four sisters, Carol Bradman, Branda Simmons, Judy Hagnar and Cynthia Metts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Bezock Metts; five children, Leona Lowther (Mike) of Ridgeland, S.C., Samantha Hete (Brian) of Hedgesville, W.Va., Bradley Metts of Hibbs, Beverly Metts of Hibbs and Sonji Heyward (Andrew) of Ridgeland, S.C.; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; his faithful canine friend, Gizzy; six siblings, James Metts (Virginia) of McClellandtown, John Metts Sr. (Peggy) of Smithfield, Nora Hammett (Melvin) of Hopwood, Mary Ann Fisher of Uniontown, Henry Metts (Diane) of Brownsville and Larry Metts (Doris) of West Leisenring; and many nieces and nephews.
Rick worked most of his life as a carpenter. He was an avid CBer, "Woodcutter" signing off for the last time. Until we meet again my love, wait for me around the corner.
Funeral arrangements are private for the family and have been entrusted to the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
