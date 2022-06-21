Langhorne
Richard C. Murphy passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Langhorne, at the age of 94.
Being the hopeless romantic he was, Richard was reunited with the love of his life, Margaret, on her birthday.
Mr. Murphy was a selfless family man.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. On deployment, his unit went to Hiroshima, Japan just after the bombing occurred. He served for 18 months before leaving.
He then married the love of his life, Margie. Together they built a family and spent many happy years together traveling and savoring life's blessings.
Until his retirement, he was the PA Director of Deep Mine Safety.
He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus, AmVets and the Elks. He enjoyed golfing and trips to the casino in his spare time.
Family and friends were Rich's true joy. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a very social person.
He was the beloved husband of 73 years to the late Margaret "Marge" Legnosky; Mr. Murphy was the loving father of Patty Jo Zackowski (John), Carolyn Drumm, Kathleen Wiegner (Joseph) and Richard A. Murphy (Jane); devoted grandfather of 10; and proud great-grandfather of 17.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., the time of a Funeral Mass, Thursday, June 23, in Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Rich's name, can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
