Richard Charles Miller Sr., 75, of Westover, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in his home.
Richard was born June 21, 1947, in Jere, a son of the late Floyd Denzil Miller and Maria Miller.
Richard was a Vietnam veteran serving with the United States Army and was a retired coal miner.
Richard is survived by four daughters, Aileen Tardivo of New York, Lisa Cottrell (Jonathan) of Morgantown, W.Va., Andrea Mayle (Franklin) of Morgantown and Angela Casseday (Harry Nelson of Westover; one son, Richard Miller Jr. (Jennifer) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Margaret, Philip, Breona, Branden, Logan, Mackenzie, Pauline, Floyd, James, Emma, Skyanna, Heidi and Larry; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita, Freida, Lolita and Gladys; brothers, Jimmy, Jerry, Floyd and Eddy; and mother of his children, Kileen Miller.
Richard was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara, Linda, Dottie and Jackie; and brother, Joe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made, in Richard's memory, to Amedisys Foundation, 5006 Mid Atlantic Drive, Morgantown, WV 26508, or the WVU Cancer Institute Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 9300 Morgantown, WV 26505-9300.
Visitation will be held at MCCULLA FUNERAL HOME, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 4. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 5, with Pastor Dan Meadows officiating, with full military honors conferred by Westover VFW #9916 and WVANG Military Honors, Camp Dawson. Following the service, McCulla Funeral Home will provide cremation service.
Condolences may be extended to the family at www.mcculla.com.
