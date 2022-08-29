Belle Vernon,
Rostraver, Township
Richard Conti, 68, of Belle Vernon, Rostraver Township, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home.
Born April 8, 1954, in Connellsville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Petrus Conti. A resident of Rostraver Township for the past year and Perryopolis the past 30 years, he was a retired iron worker with US Steel with 42 years of service. Richard enjoyed drumming and collecting model cars.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Cornell Conti, to whom he was married to for 38 years; son, Vincent Conti of Rostraver Township; grandson, Leo Conti; brother-in-law, Walt Lonce of Fayette City; special niece, Rachele (Andrew) Woodley of McDonald; great-niece and great-nephew, Blair and Max Woodley; special nephews, Brian and Shawn Conti both of Alabama; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Conti Jr.; and sister, Anette Conti.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, parzynskifuneralhome.com
