Richard D. Smith

Lemont Furnace
Richard D. "Dick" Smith, 66, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 23, 2022, in his home, with loving family by his side, after a valiant 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 5, 1955, in Greensburg.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard M. "Dick" Smith and Opal Mae Rowan Smith; and two brothers, Robert R. Smith and Michael M. Smith.
Richard was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania and Duquesne University. He was an accountant with the Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee, Pittsburgh, a member of the Vanderbilt United Methodist Church, Laurel Lodge No. 651 Free & Accepted Masons, Uniontown Lodge of Perfection and was a 33rd Degree Mason.
Richard always took the time to let those that he loved and cared for know that they were special to him. His love for his family was never in doubt. Richard's greatest pleasure in life was being a grandfather to his two beautiful granddaughters, Rosalie and Isabella. His daughter-in-law, Christina, was like the daughter he never had and he was so grateful that she became a part of his family. Dick will be sorely missed by his two rescue dogs, Winnie and Katie, especially Katie, who no other person on earth, except Dick, could tolerate. James Bond movies will never be quite the same for his son, as they were a favorite shared pastime between the two of them.
Surviving are his wife, Rosemary T. Trimbeth Smith; son, Richard Bryan Smith (Christina) of Uniontown; two granddaughters, Rosalie Jane and Isabella Christina; and a sister, Jane Ann Collins (Dale) of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, January 28, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Masonic funeral service will be conducted by Laurel Lodge No 651 F&AM at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Masks will be required during visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard's memory to www.pancan.org.
