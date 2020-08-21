Uniontown
Richard Daniel "Hammer" Lough, 78, of Uniontown, passed away August 20, 2020, at home. He was born June 17, 1942, in Uniontown, a the son of the late Hansford Lough and Ida Davies Lough.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Lough, who passed in 2017; and his son, Rod Lough Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his first wife, Nancy Lough of Uniontown; and their children, James Lough of Uniontown, Todd Lough and wife Brenda of Hopwood, Timothy Lough and wife Donna of Lemont Furnace, Richard Lough and wife Genevieve of Uniontown, Shelvil Seman and husband Michael of Deland, Florida, Adam Lough and wife Brandy of Uniontown. Also surviving are one brother, Thomas Lough and wife Melissa of Mt. Braddock; two sisters, Donna Lough of Uniontown, Elizabeth Horton and husband Douglas of Uniontown; and two daughters-in-law, Judy Lough of Lemont Furnace and Julia Lough of Uniontown; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Richard was member of Cherry Tree Alliance Church, he had been a member of the Operator Engineer Local #66 and International Laborers Union #1058. He was also a member of Valley Sportsman's Club and Jessop Boat Club where he was an officer. Richard was also an avid hunter
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, on Saturday, August 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, August 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, August 24, in Cherry Tree Alliance Church from 10 to 11 a.m. with Pastor David Goodwin officiating the Service. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park in Brownsville. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
