Lemont Furnace
Richard David Smith, 66, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 23, 2022, in his home, with loving family by his side. He was born May 5, 1955, in Greensburg.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard M. "Dick" Smith and Opal Mae Rowan Smith; and two brothers, Robert R. Smith and Michael M. Smith.
Richard was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania and Duquesne University. He was an accountant with the Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee, Pittsburgh, a member of the Vanderbilt United Methodist Church, Laurel Lodge No. 651 Free & Accepted Masons, Uniontown Lodge of Perfection and was a 33rd Degree Mason.
Surviving are his wife, Rosemary T. Trimbeth Smith; son, Richard Bryan Smith (Christina) of Uniontown; two granddaughters, Rosalie Jane and Isabella Christina; and a sister, Jane Ann Collins (Dale) of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 1 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, January 28. A Masonic funeral service will be conducted by Laurel Lodge No. 651 F&AM at 6 p.m. in the funeral home
