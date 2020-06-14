Brownsville
Richard Donald Furano, 86, passed away at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born August 14, 1933, in Brownsville, a son of Dominic and Carmella "Nellie" (Paul) Furano.
He was a graduate of Redstone Township High School in Republic, where he participated in the band playing the clarinet. He later graduated from the Pittsburgh School of Barbering.
He honorably served in the United States Army and was a 66-year member of the Republic Brownsville American Legion Post.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine S. (Yaras) Furano, whom he married December 29, 1956; daughter Stephanie Dominica Furano of Niles, Ohio; sister Theresa (Furano) Ferrell of Medina, Ohio; sister-in-law Julia (Yaras) Parsons of Romeoville, Ill.; cousin Louis Furano of Warren; godchildren Denise Ferrell, Dennis (Jackie) Garito, Anthony (Sharon) Grzesiak, Janice (Raymond) Garito Parson, John Kenneth (Denise) Pasquale, Susan (Dave) Rudinsky Weaver; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph William Furano.
A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, June 8, in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Niles.
Private burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.
