Richard E. Dennis

Markleysburg
"Well done thou good and faithful servant."
Richard "Dick" E. Dennis, 81, of Markleysburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ January 2, 2021. He leaves behind his much beloved wife of 60 years, Lucille Spaw; and his seven children, Amy (Torrey) Witt, David (Elaine), Andrew (Mariela), Wendy (Tim) Burnworth, Wanda (Jerry) Turner, Leslie (Justin) Benko and Leanne (Joshua) Showman.
His faith and his family meant more to him than anything in the world, both of which he gladly shared with others. He cherished his children and grandchildren and always supported them well. He was full of joy and laughter and loved a crowded table at Sunday dinner. He was Pap and Pappy to Alan (Tia), Torrey (Renee), Benjamin, Breanna, Lauren, Autumn, Olivia, Vanessa, Nicholas (Kayla), Jared (Paige), Jason (Alexa), Reagan, Luke, Noah, Ainsley, Anna and Maxwell. He was great-grandpap to Kayden, Sadie, Cooper, Eden and Grace. He was Uncle Dick to many treasured nieces and nephews.
As a lifelong member at New Life Covenant Church of God, he served Christ faithfully and raised his family in the church. Working devotedly with his wife Lucille, they were committed members of the Fayette South Camp of the Gideon's International, placing Bibles locally and worldwide, speaking in church services and sharing the Gospel message with others. He was always known to have a box or two of Bibles in his trunk.
He was a friend to all, often lending a helping hand to others. An active member of his community, he served on the Mountain Fellowship Board of Directors, the National Pike Water Authority and the Fayette County Sunday School Association.
He was the owner of Dennis Lumber and Concrete from 1962-2015. His company provided building supplies, primarily ready-mix concrete for commercial, industrial, and residential projects in the tri-state area. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed providing concrete for projects such as the PennDOT and PA Turnpike bridges, federal prisons in W.Va., schools, churches, hotels, parking garages, park facilities, power plants and various corporate commercial establishments, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, and Nemacolin Woodlands.
He was greeted lovingly in Heaven by those who went before him, parents, Clarence and Catherine Heishman Dennis; in-laws, George and Winifred Spaw; brother, Delmar; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louie Christman, Betty Jean Dennis, Danny Spaw, James and Constance Adenhart, Lisa Spaw, Porter LaClair; son-in-law, Mark VanNosdeln; niece, Kathy Steele; nephew, Nick Adenhart; and an infant sister, Delores.
He is also survived by brothers, Gerald, LJ (Shirley) and Dean (Garnet); sisters, Rosalie Christman and Linda (Bob) Frantz; and in-laws, Mary Jean Dennis, Patty La Clair, Larry (Lois) Spaw and Judy Spaw.
Visiting hours will be held in New Life Covenant Church from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 7. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in church Friday, January 8, followed by interment in Thomas Cemetery. Masks and distancing required. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
The family requests memorial donations be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 495, Hopwood, PA 15445 or at https://www.gideons.org/donate
