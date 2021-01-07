Markleysburg
"Well done thou good and faithful servant."
Richard "Dick" E. Dennis, 81, of Markleysburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ January 2, 2021.
Visiting hours will be held in New Life Covenant Church from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 7. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in church Friday, January 8, followed by interment in Thomas Cemetery. Masks and distancing required. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
The family requests memorial donations be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 465, Hopwood, PA 15445 or at https://www.gideons.org/donate
