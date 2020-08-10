Uniontown
Richard E. Griest, 59, of Uniontown, Pa passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
He was born August 14, 1960 in Uniontown, Pa. Son of the late Vivian Tichenor.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters.
He is survived by his wife Anna (Fisher) Griest; children, Angel Griest (Teddy Thomas) of Uniontown, Richard Griest Jr. (Tara Bish) of Connellsville, Beth Griest (Joey Clark) of Brownsville, Blake Hart of Uniontown, Christian Griest of Uniontown; grandchildren, Tierra Griest, Talia Thomas and D'vante Thomas, Richard Griest III, Hunter Griest, Alex, Makenzie and Madison.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD the hour of the service with Pastor David Herring Officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
