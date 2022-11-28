Fairchance
Richard E. Grimm, 91, of Fairchance, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Preceding him in death was his loving wife of 63 years, Eleanor Tanner Grimm.
Surviving are his two sons, Rick and Michelle Grimm and Terry and Sheila Grimm; six grandchildren, Riley and Mike, Ryan, Ricky, Ashlie and Danny, Cody and Tori and Terry Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Lila and Kylie.
Private, immediate, family services are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME in Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.