Uniontown
Richard Edward “Yogi” Brenzy, 76, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday July 2, 2022, at his home with loving family by his side.
He was born August 18, 1945 in Buffington, a son of the late Joseph Stephen Brenzy and Mary Rochak Brenzy and five siblings: Joseph Brenzy, Anna Mae Tallentire, Louise Rosenthal, Frances Brenzy and Bernadine Tressa.
Richard served honorably in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 37 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church and served as a Provost Marshall with Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood, PA. “Yogi” was a hard working and loving husband, father and grandfather. Throughout the years he was an avid builder and collector of model cars and trucks.
Surviving is his wife, Diana Lynne Cleaver Brenzy; son, Stephen Joseph Brenzy (Sharon) of Uniontown; daughter, Karen Marie Barnes of Mississauga, Canada; four grandchildren, Kimberley, Ashlyn, Luke and Ella; and two sisters, Margaret Brenzy of Buffington, and Catherine (Jerome) Vrabel of Euclid, Ohio and many special nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA followed by a Blessing Service.
Interment will be private.
