Richard Emmett Scott

formerly of Footdale
Richard E. Scott, of Hyattsville, Md., became absent from the body and present with his Lord Friday, July 14, 2023, in Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C.
Richard was born April 8, 1937, in Footdale, to the late Norman Scott and Lula White Scott.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Scott; son, Richard Scott Jr.; and his daughter, Debbie Thomas; five brothers, Eugene, Cecil, Donald, Harold and Fred Scott; and three sisters, Pearl Grogan, Edith Jackson and Barbara Green.
Richard grew up in Pennsylvania's historical Quaker town, Penncraft. He graduated from Brownsville High School.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged and then moved to Washington D.C., where he served as a police officer for many years and met his future wife, Hilda Toler. They were united in marriage, enjoying a lovely life together. They had two beautiful children, Ricky and Debbie. Richard carried on his life as much as possible without them, but they are now united once again.
Richard loved and was very loved by his family. He will be deeply missed by all.
Left to cherish his memory are his grandson, Anthony Thomas Jr. of Astoria, N.Y.; his son-in-law, Anthony (Eileen) Thomas of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Leonard (Barbara) Scott of Warren, Ohio, and Clarence David (Tina) Scott of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; three sisters, Dorothy Wheeler and the Rev. Catherine Tucker of Monessen, Carole Nedd of Atlantic City, N.J.; sisters-in-law, Sarah Scott of Temple Hills, Md., Gloria Scott of Youngstown, Ohio, Cindy Scott of Poland, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and dear friends.
