Richard F. Gay, 58, of Dunbar, passed away, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at home.
He was born May 1, 1963 in Port Smith, Va., son of the late Benjamin P. Gay, Jr. and the late Jurline Hawkins Guillermo.
He was an Honorary Member and Volunteer Firefighter for Morrell Volunteer Fire Company.
He enjoyed fishing, cooking out and spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie S. Upton Gay; children, Richard L. Flynn (fiancee Maria Miller), Gary L. Tate; grandchildren, Logan Tate and Haylee Tate; siblings, Ben Gay, Clarence Gay, Charlie Guillermo, Marlene Guillermo; and his best friend of 40 years, whom he loved like a brother, Robert Esquivel.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Pauline Newell; as well as his brother-in-law, David Upton, with whom he was very close.
Friends will be received from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, the hour of service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating, at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
