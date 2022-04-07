Naperville, Ill.
Richard F. Goshorn, 73, and a resident of Naperville, Ill., since 1985, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Richard was born on July 10, 1948, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine Goshorn.
He is survived by his loving children, Bryan (Juliette) Goshorn, Kristin (Jason) Tempco and Brad Goshorn; his cherished grandchildren, Maddie and Colt; as well as his sister, Phyllis Anderson.
A proud Penn State alumnus and classic car enthusiast, Richard had a successful and enjoyable life.
Originally from western Pennsylvania, he was an accomplished engineer and traveled the world assisting governments with power generation. He loved his family more than anything, and his wife and kids were his world.
He spent many years involved in his children's sports and activities, he loved attending classic car shows and working on his hot rod. His grandkids were his biggest joy later in his life.
He was a quiet man, yet very kind and loving. He spent his life working for his family, who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8th, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
Funeral Services and burial are private.
Interment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.