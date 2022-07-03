Smithfield
Richard F. Steiger, 90, of Smithfield, and formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
He is survived by longtime companion, Helen; and his daughter, Carla.
Richard attended West Virginia University, then went on to found the Steiger Brothers, where he was president. He was a lifetime member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.
A gifted athlete, he played baseball and football for the US Army. Never missing an opportunity to play golf, he was a member of Nemacolin in Farmington, and LakeView golf courses.
Crossing into the light reunites Dad with his parents and siblings. As he goes on to play another round or two with God, his beloved dogs Leo, Red, and Babe await him on The Rainbow Bridge.
Arrangements are private and handled by DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
