Masontown
Richard Francis Zaiglin, 79, of Masontown, passed away March 3, 2023 at Uniontown Hospital, WVU Medicine, Uniontown, Pa..
He was born in Masontown, on February 11, 1944, the son of the late John Edward and Sophia Rose Michalik Zaiglin.
Rich was a graduate of All Saints High School, Class of 1962. After graduation, he served in the US Air Force.
After leaving the service, he returned home where he operated Zaiglin Radio & Electric, Masontown, for over 50 years.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 423, Masontown, and an avid fisherman and hunter and a member of Masontown Fish & Game Club.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Elizabeth Rose Clark Zaiglin.
Surviving are his brothers, Paul Zaiglin of England, Bobby Zaiglin of Tex.; his sister, Carol Casini and husband Tony of Masontown, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA 2023 and Wednesday 9:30 when Prayers of Transfer will be held, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, Pa with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Interment follows in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone, PA. Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584. Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
