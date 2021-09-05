Richard G. Frye

Republic
Richard G. "Chickie" Frye, 75, of Republic, transitioned from this world into the arms of God Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born to the late George and Geraldine Ward Frye May 20, 1946.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Laverne Frye Garrick and Milford "Nuddy" Frye; and nephew Richard M. Frye.
Richard was raised in Allison #1 and graduated from Redstone Senior High School in 1964. He loved to sing and was a member of the school choir. Growing up in the country, he and his friends spent many days singing on the streets in the community. They also used to pack snacks and sneak into the woods to watch movies at the Brownsville Drive-In.
Richard moved to Gary, Ind., and worked in the steel mills for a few years. He later moved back to Republic, where he worked as a bartender at the Camelot Inn and Greystone Bar. He also was employed as a supervisor at Call Tech Communications until his retirement.
Richard loved everyone and everyone loved him. He served on his high school class reunion committee and enjoyed getting together with his former classmates. He never missed a reunion. He enjoyed life and spent weekends singing karaoke and participating in contests, and often won first place. People would come from all around to hear him sing and enjoy his company. He was noted for signing Mustang Sally, a crowd favorite.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, the pride and joy of his life, Joy (Alvin) Thompson of Florida; niece Vinita (Jason) Adams of Maryland; great-nieces LaShae Birt, Jasmine Birt, Dominique Williams, Lattice Williams, Davonya Williams and Keshia Williams of Maryland; and great-great-nephews Richard Williams, Connor Williams and Logan Birt; great-great-nieces Kamora Williams, Lyric Williams and Ava Birt, all of Maryland.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, September 7, with Pastor Alfred Thompson officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Woodlawn Cemetery in Brownsville.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.