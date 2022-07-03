Richard Groff Brown left this life peacefully, at the Lutheran Senior Life Center in Zelienople, on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Born April 4, 1938 in Confluence, "Dick" is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Rebecca) of Mars; daughter, Jennifer Brown Mittereder (David) of Buck Hill Falls; and grandchildren, Zachary (Erin), Alyssa (Reid), and Jacob Brown.
He is also survived by his sister, Janice Brown Fike; sister-in-law, Barbara Nolf (Dale); and various nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, James Robert and Dora Groff Brown; and older brother, Robert (Bob) Brown.
Dick married his high school sweetheart in June 1956, one week after they graduated from Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School in Confluence. From their teenage years on, Dick and Thea grew up together, raising two children while buying and running (for 10 years) a 24-hour restaurant, Lone Star, on Route 40 in Markleysburg.
For many years, Dick worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Banking as an examiner on a team that traveled across the state monitoring the financial activities of banks. In 1968, Dick accepted a position with one of those banks, The Hamlin Bank and Trust Company in Smethport, and moved his family north. Dick eventually became President and CEO of Hamlin Bank, expanding its growth both financially and geographically over his tenure. He took great pride in his stewardship of the bank, the staff of which he truly considered a second family.
Upon Dick's retirement, he and Thea moved full-time to their summer home in Chautauqua, N.Y., where Dick spent many happy hours on the tennis courts, earning the nickname, "The Energizer Bunny", because there was no ball that he wouldn't chase down. He purchased his beloved 21-foot Lyman, "The Cabaret", in 1965, and was in heaven when hauling a boat full of happy people around the Youghiogheny and then Chautauqua lakes, graduating himself from slaloming back and forth across the wakes to, in later years, reading the Sunday paper while relaxing in the back seat of the docked Cabaret, disappearing for hours when he'd just gone "to check on the boat."
He was a loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. A man of few words, he had a dry and mischievous sense of humor, was a formidable poker and billiards player, and loved presiding over the bar at a good party, singing Methodist hymns, and dancing a joyous polka at weddings. He will be long missed and long remembered.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 3rd, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4th at the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME, in Confluence.
A funeral service will follow Monday's visitation at 11 a.m. with Rev. Samuel McClintock officiating. Interment will be in Addison Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to an Alzheimer's-focused organization would honor Dick's life. Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
