Richard Grooms, II

Republic
It is with great sorrow that we announce that our beloved father, Richard "Big Rick" Grooms, II, 66, of Republic, passed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on September 16, 1954, a son of the late Richard L. Grooms and the late Jessie M. Burkes Grooms.
He is predeceased by his sister, Sylvia Grooms; and two sons, Arthur Williamson and Brian Grooms.
Big Rick was a legend of his time and grew to be an amazing and loving father. He will be greatly missed. He was a member of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Cardale and served as an usher. He was 1972 graduate of Brownsville Area High School. Big Rick was employed at the Isabella Coal Mines and White Owl Industry. He enjoyed traveling and especially family reunions.
He is survived by his children, Lil Rick, Melissa, Tremayne, Trey, and Shanae; siblings, Russel, Eugene, Reggie, Grant, and Sheila; and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
An out pour of thanks to all who helped and supported our dad and our family as we prepared his home going service.
Friends will be welcomed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m on Tuesday, June 1, at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Filbert-Orient Rd, Cardale, PA . the hour of service; Pastor Marvin Wright officiating.
Professional services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown, PA.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED!
