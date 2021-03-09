Richard J. Fox went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born to the late George and Edna Fox.
After graduating from Uniontown High School in 1954, he moved to the Ambridge area, where he worked for LTV Steel for 41 years.
Rich was a man of strong faith, dedicated to loving and serving his God. He was known by all to be kind, to be generous, and to love with all of his heart. Rich had a great sense of humor and was quite "punny." He loved music, reading, drawing and writing poetry, working in his yard, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Rich is survived by his wife of 59 years, Velda Hart Fox; his daughter, Karen L. Stroupe (Mike); his granddaughter, Ashley M. Satterwhite (Jonathan); and his two great-grandsons, Cayden and Tyson, all of whom he loved fiercely. He is also survived by his two siblings, Nancy Hughes (Jack) and George Fox, both of Uniontown.
At Rich's request, there will be no viewing. Arrangements entrusted to Kasper-Hahn Funeral and Cremation Services, Ambridge.
