Richard J. Kohrman

Point Marion
Richard J. "Rich" Kohrman, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Point Marion, September 5, 1948, a son of the late Harry Kohrman and Mary Sherlock Kohrman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Graves; and siblings, James Kohrman, Gertrude Christie, Mary Rush, Harry Kohrman, Betty Kohrman, Charles Kohrman, Gerald Kohrman, Virginia Stewart and Patricia Petruska.
Rich was a 1967 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was a member of St. John Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, was a member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and United Mine Workers of America. He worked as an electrician for U.S. Steel at Maple Creek Mine. Rich absolutely loved and adored his grandchildren. Rich's life was about his family.
Left to cherish Rich's memory are his wife, Patricia Kohrman; daughters, Heather Vavrek (James) of Point Marion and Grethren Bircher (Brian) of Point Marion; grandchildren, Zak, Jessica, Grant and Gunnar Graves, Ian, Patricia and Danielle Graves, Mason, Kinsley and Stoney Graves, Blaise and Gatian Bircher and Gage, Garrison and Graycen Vavrek. He was very close with many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, December 27 and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, when prayers of transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass celebrating Richard's life will be held at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
