Hopwood
Richard James Long, 89, of Hopwood, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. He was born June 3, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late James Long and Esther Borrell Long.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Reynolds Long; two children, Debra Grimm and an infant son, Ross; siblings Marilyn Swaney, Dorothy Hutchinson, Rita Jacobs and Donald Cook.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Long (Terrie) of Uniontown, Linda Collins (John) of Connellsville; grandchildren Amanda Collins, Annie Brown, Emily Collins (Ricky Pierce); great-grandson Raiden Pierce; stepgrandchildren Katie, JT and Foster; brothers Larry Long (Stephanie) of Hopwood and Wayne Long (Betty) of Hopwood. Also surviving are two goddaughters, Colleen Swaney of Hopwood and Kim Kelley of Lewis Center, Ohio; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War and had been a member of the Amvets Post #103 in Hopwood. He was self employed, owning his own construction business and he loved to hunt, fish and golf.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 1, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, March 2, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Reverend Heather Simpson officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Twin Oaks Home Care and its staff for taking such great care of him.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfueralhome.com.
