Richard John “Mustang” McGee, age 61, of Uniontown and formerly of Smithfield, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer.
He was born October 27, 1958, in Uniontown, the son of Paul E. McGee Sr. and Thresa Ann Vona McGee. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Duane McGee; grandparents Walter and Bessie McGee and Frank and Mary Vona; and a brother-in-law, Estel Harold.
Richard was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School in 1977. He had been employed by H.J. Schneider Construction Co. of Pittsburgh, Frank Palya Trucking of Uniontown and as a truck driver for Bill Snoddy Construction for over 30 years. Richard ended his career driving for his son’s company A & E Transport of Smithfield.
Rick enjoyed going to tractor pulls, steam shows, working at the family farm in Smithfield and spending time with friends, family and his grandchildren.
Left to cherish Rick’s memory are his wife of 40 years, Karen Mary Shaw McGee; a son, Brandon Jared McGee and wife Judy of Smithfield; a daughter, Amanda Nicole Leichliter and husband, Tom of Uniontown; grandchildren Alexia Ray McGee and Elleighanna Rose McGee both of Smithfield and Brantley James Leichliter and Ethan Richard Leichliter (due to be born June 2020), all of Uniontown; brothers Paul Edward McGee Jr. and wife Valerie of Liberty Town, MD and Walter Franklin McGee and wife Eleanor of North Royalton, OH; sisters Rosemary Harold of Martinsburg, WV and Vivian Rubenacker and partner, Greg Franklin of Paducah, KY; and three nephews and two nieces.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC, 78 Main St., Smithfield, PA. The family will have a private viewing and service due to the unpredictability of the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at a later date.
