Richard "Pap" Joseph Kurek, 89, of Hiller, returned to his heavenly home after a long and valiant battle with a illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace with his loving family by his side as he passed into eternal life.
He was born August 13, 1931, in Brownsville, a son of the late Joseph and Christina Kristoff Kurek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only brother Eugene. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Podlogar Kurek; his daughters that he loved so very much, Kathy Michalsky, Cindy Despot (John), and Lori Ballone (Michael) all of Brownsville; his grandchildren, Eric Michalsky (Amanda), Jared Michalsky (Kimberly), Michael Michalsky (Michele), Kelsey Despot, Emily Despot, and Nicholas Despot; his great-grandchildren, George, Aubrie, Oakley, and Liberty.
Pap was a Korean War Veteran with the United States Army and the Marine Corps. He worked many years as a salesman for Swift & Co., then obtained his insurance license and became an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. During his work there, he was recognized for his success in sales, but most importantly his honesty and trustworthiness. He also worked for the P&LE Railroad until his retirement from both organizations.
One of his remarkable qualities was his ability to carry on a conversations with family, friends, or anyone who would listen and engage with him. Pap's daughters and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. Although he only showed a tough exterior Pap had a gentle and kind spirit in his heart, He had a passion for the outdoors: planting, gardening, landscaping, and caring for his pets. He was relentless and stubborn which allowed him to hang onto his life longer than expected. Pap loved his family deeply and taught them many life lessons, both good and bad. Fishing trips, sitting on the porch and beach vacations all hold special memories which yielded many wonderful stories throughout the years.
Pap's indomitable spirit encouraged his family to persist in the face of many struggles. One of his most trying times came in 2014, when he was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer and made the choice to give up one of his greatest treasures, his "voice," in order to fight for his life. After a total laryngectomy, Pap was unable to speak, but was able to give his family the best six years of his life as well as theirs. We were all blessed to be a part of his daily care, where we all learned that God has a plan and is always in charge. As a family, we have learned to not take life so seriously, that laughter is the best medicine and to embrace the moments both good and bad. We have learned to encourage kindness, patience, humility, forgiveness, and joy towards others thus embracing the fact that the greatest thing anyone can experience in life is love.
He is leaving a legacy of compassion, the knowledge that love can heal all wounds, and that forgiveness is the most wonderful gift of all. A legacy for us to carry on and plant those seeds of wisdom not only in our own family, but to everyone we encounter. As a family, we are so blessed to have had him as a loving husband, a gracious father, and an encouraging grandfather. Pap's spirit, strength, and courage will continue to shine brightly in our hearts as we lay him to rest to be with our Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask everyone to pursue a random act of kindness to someone, especially the elderly. Call a friend or a relative you haven't reached out to recently. Provide care or shelter to a needy animal. Forgive someone and make amends. All acts of kindness are so appreciated and will pay forward the memory of the wonderful life of our "Pap."
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME 135 Park Street Brownsville, PA from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The American Legion Posts #940, #838, #295, and #275.
