Hiller
Richard “Pap” Joseph Kurek, 89, of Hiller, returned to his heavenly home after a long and valiant battle with a illness.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME 135 Park Street Brownsville, PA from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The American Legion Posts #940, #838, #295, and #275.
