Uniontown
Richard Kegg, 74, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his family and loving companion by his side.
Rick was born August 16, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of Shirley Wilhelm Gogoel and George Gogoel, and his birth father, John Kegg. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He graduated from North Union High School Class of '65 and later entered the Air Force. He was a quiet man who loved the outdoors and family.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Simpson (Todd) and Stacey Robinson; five granddaughters, Ashley, Afton and Avery Simpson, Morgan Perkins (Jacob), and Marissa Robinson; great-granddaughters Ellie and Spencer Perkins, all of California.
Also surviving are three sisters, Sandra Kegg, Judy Matty (Edward) and Joyce Gogoel; a nephew, Christopher Guess (Lauren); and great-nephews Jayden and Rocco Guess, all of Uniontown; and special friend Lois Grous, with whom he made his home.
In honor of his wishes, private services will be held.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.