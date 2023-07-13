Uniontown,
formerly of Brownsville
Richard L. Anderson Jr., 72, of Uniontown, and formerly of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born in Uniontown, on August 4, 1950, to the late Richard Anderson, Sr., and the late Henrietta Hunt Anderson Davis in Uniontown.
Richard's greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always said, "Grandma Loretta and I will be watching and praying for them from Heaven."
He graduated from Laurel Highlands and attended Cal State College in California, Pa. He was on the football team at Laurel Highlands Junior and Senior High Schools. He worked numerous jobs, including Rockwell International in Uniontown and Sony Corporation, until his retirement due to health reasons. He always believed in taking care of family first.
Richard played for many softball teams. His favorite team to play for was the team in Royal. He won a few championships with the team.
He helped coach biddy league football, basketball and baseball in Brownsville. He also coached teener league baseball with Tedd Knisley, and he umpired softball.
He was also a DJ for many years, and Charles Hackett was his best friend.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Loretta; son, Richard III; stepfather, Emanuel Davis; and his brother, Dale Anderson.
Richard leaves behind his daughter, Michelle Anderson; sons: Michael (Ashley) Anderson, Kevin (Lisa) Anderson, Jason Lewis, Shawnta (Jodi) Lewis and Brian (Lisa) Harris; sisters: Sharon Anderson Green and Deborah (Van Dyke) Rowell; brother, Gerald Anderson; step-brothers: Cleo Davis and Bobby Davis, step-sisters: Linda Swint and Penny; sister-in-law, Corrine Hackett; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A public visitation will be held at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Interment will immediately follow at Lafayette Memorial Cemetery in Brier Hill.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
