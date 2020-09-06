Fairchance
Richard L. Bowlen, 81, of Fairchance, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 6, 1939, in Fairchance.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Marie Clark Bowlen; brothers and sisters Harry Bowlen Jr., Eddie Bowlen Sr., Betty (Bowlen) Kirchner, Mary Lou (Bowlen) Micozzi, Karen (Bowlen) Walters, and Wayne Bowlen and his wife, Joann Bowlen.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Sally Golden Bowlen; daughter Stephanie Bowlen Swaney and husband Bruce; sons Richard Scott Bowlen, and Timothy Bowlen and wife Dori Bowlen; beloved grandchildren Jason Swaney, Megan Bowlen, Kasie Hickman, Kayla McEuen, Karlee Bowlen and Karson Bowlen; and beloved great-grandchildren Starmiah Bowlen and Say'ari White. He also leaves behind brothers and sister, Larry Bowlen and wife Carolyn, Mark Bowlen and wife Brenda, and Darlene Bowlen Tabascko; many nieces and nephews and Buddy Golden and wife Maryann, Timothy Golden and wife Sandi, Charlie Golden and wife Debbie, Cathy Price and Tom Oliver.
We will miss his sense of humor and his laugh and especially his Richard fits.
Rich served six years in the United States Navy and was a true fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 6. A Time of Remembrance will follow at 8 p.m., with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown caregivers, Miss Betty Miller, Courtney Smitley and Torra Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 624, Uniontown, PA 15401.
