Uniontown
Richard L. "Jack" Hall, 74, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was the son of the late George H. Hall and Annabell Elleard Hall.
Jack graduated from North Union High School with the class of 1966.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War serving as a radio operator with the 1st Signal Battalion. Jack retired from Kaiser Permanente as Senior I.T. Technician.
Left to cherish Jack's memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Elaine R. Edwards Hall; two sons, Brian G. Hall of Dallas, Texas and Bradley H. Hall of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Damian J. Bahr (Megan), Marissa A. Hall, Trenton L. Hall and a great-grandchild, Richard M. Bahr; sister, Doris A. Davis of Uniontown and brother, Robert E Hall of Uniontown.
Jack, Elaine and their sons lived in Portland, Oregon for 32 years and enjoyed exploring the northwest. Upon retiring, they returned to Uniontown. Jack loved being with family, especially his great-grandson. He had many hobbies, with fishing, gardening and riding his Harley motorcycle at the top of the list.
Jack was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church and Kaiser Permanente Retirees NW Group.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATORIES, INC. 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A time of gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the Asbury United Methodist Church, followed by a service celebrating Jack's life at 11 a.m. Military Rights will be accorded by General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post# 103 of Hopwood. Interment will be private.
Jack will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.