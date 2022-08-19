Uniontown
Richard L. “Jack” Hall, 74, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATORIES, INC. 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A time of gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the Asbury United Methodist Church, followed by a service celebrating Jack’s life at 11 a.m. Military Rights will be accorded by General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post# 103 of Hopwood. Interment will be private.
Jack will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
