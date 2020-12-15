Brownsville
Richard L. Hanula, 75, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, Monongahela.
He was born February 14, 1945, in Brownsville, a son of the late Anthony and Helen Dulovec Hanula.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Tom and Chet; and sisters Dorothy and Joyce.
Richard enjoyed volunteering at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale.
Surviving are his sister, Carol; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
