Richard L. Harbaugh Sr., 73, of Markleysburg, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home, with his loving family by his side. He was born November 17, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles C. Harbaugh and Pauline Glisan.
Richard married his wife, Joyce A. Camlin Harbaugh in May 1966. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Richard Jr., Jeffrey, Amy and Steven; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Richard graduated from South Union High School in Uniontown in 1964. He entered into the U.S. Navy in 1966 as a communications technician. He was stationed in Pensacola, Fla., for schooling then was stationed in Norfolk, Va., at Cinclantflt, HQ for two years. He was then stationed in Morocco, Africa for 18 months.
Richard worked at Nace Chevrolet in Confluence for nine years as a certified Chevy mechanic then for Texas Eastern Gas Company in Uniontown and for Greenline Supply in Uniontown.
All services are private for the family and are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
