Uniontown
Richard L. Hudson V, loving husband, father, and grandfather, of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.
A son of Richard L. Hudson IV and Thelma L. Greene, Richard was born October 20, 1947, and was 73 years of age.
He was married to Pamela L. Martin Hudson of Uniontown. They would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary April 11, 2021.
Richard graduated from North Union High School and went on to Aeronautics School. He was a night foreman for several years at Sensus, formerly Rockwell International. He was a member of Third Presbyterian Church. He started and owned, along with his wife, Pam, Hudson's Catering Service.
Richard is survived by his wife, Pamela; their four children, Carrie and fiance Matthew Fenton and their two children, Jack and Cole; Richard and wife Stacy and their three children, Cole, Hailey and Luke; Matthew and his daughter, Jayden and her mother Justine; and Rachel and her two children, Michael and Mariah. Richard is also survived by two sisters, Linda Petrush and Sandy Martoncik.
Richard was a U.S. Marine and was honorably discharged in 1968. He had his Master Mason's 33rd Degree. Richard was a member of the Lodge of Perfection in Uniontown, and Scottish Rite in Greene, Washington counties and in Pittsburgh. He belonged to Syria Shriners Legion, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Fayco Forest No. 152, Caravan No. 9, where he was secretary treasure. He was Most Emmett Commander St. Omer No. 7, Worshipful Master Lodge No. 651. He was Most Excellent High Priest for Union Royal Arch No. 165. Richard won a most prestigious Mason of the Year 2003-2015 and Demolay Legion of Honor 2015. Richard was also a member of Amvets, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 and Hutchinson Gun Club.
Visitation will held from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, in THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 3, at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A mask is required for the visitation and funeral.
