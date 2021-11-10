Johnstown
Richard L. McFeaters, 75, of Johnstown, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, in his home. Born August 10, 1946, in Johnstown, he was a son of Robert L. and Eva P. Singer McFeaters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Roberta Rager.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dianne R. Vinoverski McFeaters; children, Anne L. (Paul Mattingly) McFeaters of Pittsburgh, Jeanne M. McFeaters, and Robert E. McFeaters both of Uniontown; brother, Donald McFeaters of Winter Haven, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Richard was a 1964 graduate of Johnstown High School. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Richard retired from a long career in engineering. He spent his time in retirement watching spy movies and TV series, as well as trying to brew a perfect cup of coffee. Richard loved animals and was always willing to lend a hand and will be remembered for his supportive, loving nature.
At Richard's request, there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, at Armagh Cemetery, Armagh, with military rites conducted by Menoher Post #155 Veterans of Foreign Wars Ritual Team.
The family is being served by the HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, 500 Cherry Lane, Johnstown.
The family suggests contributions be directed to Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, in memory of Richard.
Condolences may be posted to www.wharrisfuneralhome.com. Cremation by Laurel Highlands Crematory at Harris Funeral Home.
